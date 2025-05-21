Ministry of Education workers will walk off the job for the first time in over 20 years

Over 1500 workers at the Ministry of Education will walk off the job to protest a pay freeze and attempts to reduce terms of employment.

PSA members at the Ministry will strike from 3.30-4.30pm on Wednesday, 21 May. It is the first PSA strike at the Ministry in over 20 years.

"We’re taking strike action because the Ministry is refusing to recognise the increased cost of living facing Ministry staff and their families by proposing a two-year freeze on pay bands," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"Most members will not get a pay increase out of this proposal. The Ministry is also looking to cut Ministry staff out of consultation on change processes and do away with provisions for flexible working. The Ministry has refused to budge from its position since bargaining began in December 2024. It is not good enough and is why this strike is occurring."

PSA members at the Ministry include people who design and administer the learning support system, who write the curriculum, who oversee regulations that keep children safe, who maintain school buildings and property, and more. The PSA and the Ministry are scheduled for mediation on 30 May.

"We’re determined to get a fair deal," said Fitzsimons. "If this strike doesn’t bring the Ministry to the table with a fair proposal, we’ll consider what further action needs to occur. We urge the Ministry to come back to the bargaining table with a fair offer so we can settle this dispute."

