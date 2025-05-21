Arrest made in Poukawa assault on cyclists

HAWKE'S BAY

Attributable to Acting Detective Sergeant Steve Leonard:

A man has been arrested in relation to an assault in Hawke’s Bay last month in which cyclists competing in a race were pelted with glass bottles.

On the afternoon of Saturday 19 April, the occupants of a black ute were seen on Mutiny Road, Poukawa throwing bottles from their vehicle towards participants of a Council-sanctioned cycle race.

A young person was hit by a bottle and fell from their bike – fortunately they were not seriously injured.

Hastings Police would like to thank the public for their response to our appeal for information at the time, as this has helped bring this matter to a resolution.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, and is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday 23 May.

He was a passenger in the black ute at the time.

This vehicle has been seized by Police, and Police are following lines of inquiry to speak with the driver.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind road users that cyclists are legal road users under the Land Transport Act, who will on occasion ride two abreast, particularly in organised ride or race situations.

Please be patient and overtake when safe to do so for all parties, ensuring everyone arrives at their destination safely – preserving Hawke’s Bay’s reputation as a proud cycling region.