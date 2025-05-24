Principals describe Budget as Bitter Sweet

Principals say the boost to Learning Support from Budget 2025 is the most substantial in years, even though there is a cost through other valuable resources.

"For schools, this Budget has delivered a breakthrough. The Government has recognised the intense pressures teachers and principals are under with minimal support," said Leanne Otene, President of the New Zealand Principals' Federation. (NZPF).

"We have been calling for a substantial increase to learning support, especially for our most vulnerable tamariki, for years, and at last we have been heard," said Otene.

"The Additional Learning Support Coordinators, Teacher Aide hours, 25 new specialist classrooms and specialist services will make a huge difference to our schools," said Otene.

"Our only concern is where these people will come from," she said. "We have often been told there are not enough qualified specialists to cover schools' needs and more will have to be trained," she said.

Principals were also pleased that the Minister has recognised the role of principals and the minimal support they receive. The additional Leadership Advisors will give confidence to principals, especially those new to the role.

"We are thrilled to see an increase in the number of Leadership Advisors. Principals report high satisfaction rates with the existing service which now gets a boost from 16 to 34 Leadership Advisors across the country," she said. "That will still not be enough, but it is a step in the right direction," she said.

Otene also acknowledged what services have been reprioritised in the Budget process,

"We have lost valued services such as Resource Teachers of Literacy, Resource Teachers of Maori the Kahui Ako collaborations and the halt to pay equity will affect our future Teacher Aide staff."

" I call it the 'Bitter-Sweet Budget," said Otene, "because the gains in learning support resources and leadership support are hugely welcome, but it is at the cost of losing other valued resources," she said.

Otene was clear that if the new funding is to be effective, it must be 'demand driven' and not restricted to a single Budget.

"This funding needs to be locked in and grow to meet the real needs in our schools," said Otene. "This gives us a great kick start, but more is needed for long term changes in learning and behaviour," she said.

