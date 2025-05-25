Man arrested after shots fired on Karangahape Road

AUCKLAND

A 21-year-old man is facing serious injury and firearms-related charges after an incident in central Auckland early today.

At around 3.50am Police attended an incident on Karangahape Road where several shots were fired.

As a result two persons received injuries to their leg and foot which required medical attention.



A short time later, Police located the alleged offender and firearm. The 21-year-old man was arrested and will appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow, 26 May, on serious injury and firearms-related charges.



Police are interested to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident on Karangahape Road who has not yet spoken to us.

If you can help, please update us online now or call 105, quoting file number 250525/0369.