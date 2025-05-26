Man charged in relation to Kaikohe death

KAIKOHE

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Christan Fouhy – Far North Area Manager Investigations

Police investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl in Kaikohe on Wednesday have charged a 45 year old man with her murder.

Police were called to an address on Tawanui Road on Wednesday night where the girl was located unresponsive.

We will continue our enquiries in the area over the next few days.

The man will appear in the Kaikohe District Court on Monday 26 May.

Victim Support is supporting the whānau and local community following this tragic death.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police cannot comment further.