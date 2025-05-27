Movement and Joy: Feel-Good Wellness by the Sea at Bethells Beach Cottages, Auckland Accommodation

At Bethells Beach Cottages on the dramatic west coast of Auckland, wellness isn’t something you have to plan – it happens naturally. Surrounded by native bush and the wild beauty of the Tasman Sea, this peaceful coastal escape is the perfect place to slow down and enjoy moving your body in gentle, joyful ways.

Here, movement doesn’t mean workouts or strict routines. It’s about reconnecting with how your body feels and finding pleasure in simple moments. Start your day with a gentle stretch on your deck as the sun rises and the waves crash below. No need for a yoga mat – the grass, the sand, or even a cosy rug will do just fine.

The beach is your playground. Wander barefoot along the shoreline, splash through the shallows, or explore the sand dunes and rocky outcrops. A walk here doesn’t feel like exercise – it feels like freedom. Let your body move how it wants to, whether that’s a relaxed stroll or an impromptu dance by the water.

If you prefer something quieter, take a slow walk through the bush, breathing in the fresh air and listening to the sounds of nature. Follow the stream, sit on a rock, dip your toes in the water – it all counts as wellness.

After a day of moving outdoors, return to your cottage and soak in the Scandinavian hot tub. Feel your muscles unwind as you listen to the sea and watch the sky change colour.

At Bethells Beach Cottages, movement is easy, natural, and just part of being here. There’s no pressure – just plenty of space to move, breathe, and feel good in your own skin.

So don’t worry about packing gym gear. Come as you are, and let the rhythm of the coast guide you. Whether it’s a stretch, a walk, a paddle, or a dance, you’ll find wellness in every moment – one joyful step at a time.

By Fiona Stephen

Book through our website today!

Contact Bethells Beach Cottages

www.bethellsbeach.com

Contact MediaPA

Media PA

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724