Energy sector releases blueprint for NZ's energy strategy

New Zealand’s energy sector has rallied around a secure and affordable vision for a sustainable energy future, and is calling on Government to adopt its perspective as part of their eventual energy strategy.

A new paper outlining practical actions to support the Government's energy strategy has been developed by the BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC), the newly founded Energy Transition Framework, ARUP and leading industry associations including ERANZ, ERA, ENA, FlexForum, IEGA, and MEUG.

The paper provides an overview of the energy sector today, addressing challenges related to security, investment, and infrastructure, and includes a vision statement with strategic priorities and actions for the energy transition.

BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr says the vision outlined is one which can support a high-growth, productive economy while delivering better outcomes for all New Zealanders.

"A well-designed and effectively implemented national energy strategy can drive economic growth and productivity. Sustained regulatory uncertainty and sovereign risk have muted investment in new flexible electricity generation, storage, and gas - its an issue that needs urgent attention.

"We’re urging Government to develop of a clear plan of action to address long-term gas constraints. Upcoming work on fuel security offers a chance to broaden the scope and build a robust, future-proof energy strategy."

The group also calls for the removal of regulatory barriers to enable consumer-led innovation and ensure all New Zealanders can equitably participate in the energy transition.

"New Zealand is uniquely positioned to lead by harnessing our abundant natural resources, maintaining a consumer-first focus via competitive forces, and enabling innovation across all fuels and technologies."

The paper advocates for transparent, evidence-based progress tracking to ensure accountability and keep the transition on course.

"Our collective vision is clear: We’re seeking a modern energy system that delivers for people, business and the planet. We’re ready to partner with government to make this vision a reality."

