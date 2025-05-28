Air New Zealand strengthens regional links with domestic jet service for Hamilton

HAMILTON

Air New Zealand is boosting regional connectivity, with jet services to be introduced on the Hamilton–Christchurch route.

From 18 September, select services between the two cities will be operated by a 171-seat Airbus A320, marking a major milestone as Air New Zealand brings domestic jet services back to Hamilton for the first time in 25 years.

These flights will operate alongside the airline's ATR 72 turboprop services, maintaining choice for customers throughout the day while adding approximately 25,000 seats a year on the route.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the introduction of jet services reflects the airline's focus on building connectivity, particularly between the North and South Islands, and supporting growth where there is clearly established demand.

"Hamilton–Christchurch is one of our strongest and fastest-growing regional routes, and the addition of jet services reflects that increasing demand. It offers customers more choice and more seats," Foran says.

"The A320 will provide more seats at key travel times, particularly for business and leisure travellers and those with onward connections, while our ATR aircraft remain a vital part of the schedule, giving customers flexibility across the day.

"Whether customers are travelling for business, events, or to explore the stunning South Island, they'll benefit from the convenience this jet service provides."

Two ATR aircraft replaced by jets on the route will be redeployed across the regional network, adding resilience and supporting capacity into the broader schedule.

Foran says the move represents more than just a new aircraft on a route.

"This marks the second introduction of a jet on a regional route, building on the success of the Invercargill–Auckland jet service launch in 2019. For us, growth is about creating greater access for communities, supporting tourism and trade, and helping New Zealanders thrive. That's a responsibility we carry with pride - and with a clear plan to deliver on."

Waikato Regional Airport Chief Executive Mark Morgan says the return of a domestic jet service is another string to the region's bow.

"This is fantastic news for Waikato, and a real vote of confidence in the strength of Hamilton as a regional hub. We're delighted to work alongside Air New Zealand to introduce a jet service to connect our community to the South Island - it's a great outcome for the wider region."