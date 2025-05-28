EPA says law changes will streamline applications for new chemicals

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) says proposed changes to the rules for hazardous substances will give industry a clearer path for making use of new chemicals in New Zealand.

"We welcome today’s announcement from Ministers about enhancements following the Agricultural and Horticultural Products Regulatory Review," says EPA Chief Executive Dr Allan Freeth.

"The EPA has worked closely with other agencies to develop the proposed improvements to the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act 1996 (HSNO Act) which were given the green light by Cabinet yesterday.

"These changes will reduce the complexity for businesses applying to introduce chemicals while still maintaining strong environmental protections.

"Making these processes simpler means our farmers, horticulturalists and those in other industries who use chemical products will have better access to the products they need," says Dr Freeth.

The proposed changes will:

make it easier for applicants to apply in cases where chemicals have already been used safely in other countries

allow the temporary use of some new products, provided they meet certain criteria, including safe use in other countries

improve transparency around application timeframes and processes.

"We have 22 applications for new active ingredients for use in the agricultural / horticultural sector.

"These applications are a top priority for the team, who are currently working on the assessment of eight new active ingredients. Seven of these are for agricultural or horticultural use."

The proposed changes will proceed as the Agricultural and Horticultural Products Regulatory Review Omnibus Bill.

"In the meantime, the EPA will continue to progress a raft of other improvements designed to reduce the queue of hazardous substances applications, such as working with industry to find ways to prioritise innovative chemicals, boosting our frontline staff, and investigating a streamlined process where lower-risk substances may not need an assessment," says Dr Freeth.