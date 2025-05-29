Appeal for information following fatal Castlecliff crash

CASTLEPOINT

Please attribute to Sergeant Mark Taylor

Whanganui Police are investigating a fatal crash in Castlecliff on Sunday, and are appealing to the public for any information.

About 4.10pm on Sunday 25 May, a motorcycle crashed into a parked car on Seafront Road.

Sadly, the 25-year-old male rider died a short time later.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or saw any motorcycles in the Castlecliff area from 2pm to 6pm on 25 May.

Disappointingly, after the rider crashed and before emergency services arrived, a group of people on motorbikes took the crash victim’s bike.

We need the public’s help and want to hear from anyone who can help us identify those individuals, or anyone who has descriptions, photos, or video of them.

We are also asking people in the Castlecliffe area to check their road-facing CCTV, or dashcams, and contact us if they have any footage that may help us.

If you know anything about the crash or where the motorcycle may have been taken, please get in touch.

You can contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105 and quoting file number 250525/2731.