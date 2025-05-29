International data science joint programme established on foundation of people-to-people exchange

Unitec and Hebei University of Engineering (HUE) are launching a joint degree programme in Data Science and Big Data Technology to begin delivery in September this year.

The degree gives learners the opportunity to complete the first three years of the programme in Hebei before sitting the final year in Tāmaki-Makaurau - Auckland.

Graduates will concurrently earn two qualifications recognised in China and internationally.

"We are delighted to see the programme gaining approval from China Ministry of Education," says Unitec Executive Director Peseta Sam Lotu-Iiga.

"It has been a great honour to work alongside our partners at Hebei University of Engineering exploring mutually beneficial opportunities in a generous spirit of our long-standing people-to-people exchange," says Mr Lotu-Iiga.

The approval of the joint programme represents a significant step forward in Unitec’s vision to increase its already well-established engagement with international tertiary institutions and learners, particularly in China.

For more than twenty years, the division has delivered joint Accounting and Architecture programmes in Shandong Province.

"Strong educational partnerships like this are built on years of trust, shared values, and cultural exchange," says Don Sirimanne, Interim Director Marketing and International.

"Unitec is proud to contribute to New Zealand’s bilateral relationship with China by preparing globally competent graduates and fostering meaningful academic collaboration," says Mr Sirimanne.

Lecturers in School of Computing, Electrical and Applied Technology will teach across twelve courses in the degree.

"Aotearoa - New Zealand and China have a shared interest in using applied learning to add value to the lives of our populations, sparking innovation and economic opportunities," says Head of School, Susan Bennett.

"The approval of the programme also recognises the expertise of our lecturing staff who are looking forward to working with their colleagues in Hebei to finalise curriculum alignment and prepare to open delivery," says Ms Bennett.

The announcement follows a visit from a high-level delegation of university leadership to Unitec in April where talks were progressed on other areas of collaboration including articulation pathways for further disciplines, joint research, study tours and other mutually beneficial activities.

In September last year, a group of engineering students from Hebei visited Unitec on a week-long cultural exchange. As well as attending classes, the students were welcomed on to Te Noho Kotahitanga Marae and taught how to make their own pounamu, cook boil up, prepare fry bread as well as how to make and perform poi.

