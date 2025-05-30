Is the July 1, 2025, Healthy Homes Deadline Looming for Your Rental Property?

The clock is ticking for private landlords in New Zealand! The final deadline for all private rental properties to meet the Healthy Homes Standards is fast approaching on July 1, 2025. This isn't just for new tenancies – it applies to ALL private rental properties.

Our latest guide breaks down what this critical deadline means for you.

Inside, you'll discover:

What are the Healthy Homes Standards?: Get a clear overview of the minimum requirements for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture ingress and drainage, and draught stopping. (Find details of the Healthy Homes Standards!)

Landlord Responsibilities Under the Healthy Homes Standards: Learn what landlords are accountable for in ensuring and maintaining compliance.

Penalties for Non-Compliance: Be aware of the financial penalties, up to $7,200, for landlords who fail to meet their obligations.

Crockers' View on Healthy Homes Compliance: See how professional management can ensure your properties are fully compliant by the deadline.

Your Healthy Homes Questions Answered: Get straight answers to common queries about the final deadline, penalties, and what the standards cover.

Don't let the Healthy Homes Standards deadline catch you off guard! Read Crockers' guide to get clarity and ensure your rental property is compliant.

When is the Final Deadline for the Healthy Homes Standards?