Police recover 365 pieces of pounamu, West Coast

WEST COAST

West Coast Police have recovered 365 pieces and boulders of pounamu that had been stolen from the Jackson River, following a report made by a member of the public.

On Wednesday 28 May, Inspector Tracey Wharehoka was notified by Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio, representing the local hapū Ngāi Māhaki, located in South Westland, that a vehicle had reportedly been seen heading up the river by a member of the public, and it appeared the occupants were collecting pounamu.

Public fossicking for pounamu is only allowed on beaches.

Rivers are able to be fossicked by Ngāi Tahu members, but only with a permit from their local hapū to do so legally, which the people linked to the vehicle and trailer did not have.

With some quick discussion, a decision was made to deploy staff from Franz Joseph to locate and intercept the vehicle.

Police were successful in stopping the vehicle and recovered the stolen pounamu.

This matter will be continued to be investigated and through the resolution process the pounamu will be returned to the hapū.

Inspector Wharehoka says Police take pride in working alongside local hapū, and the theft of pounamu is treated with the same value and mindset that would be taken with other stolen property.

"We are pleased we were able to move quickly and intercept these alleged thieves in the act.

"People are often under the impression that because some of these West Coast locations are remote, no one else is watching.

"This incident proves that is simply not true, and our tight-knit community have their eyes and ears switched on for any unusual activity."

Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio chairman, Paul Madgwick expressed the thanks of the iwi for the swift response of Police for what has been an ongoing problem with theft of their taonga, especially in these remote areas.

"While the Vesting Act confirms that all pounamu is owned by Ngāi Tahu, our respective pounamu management plans provide an opportunity for the public to fossick freely on the beaches, and also recognise the right of Ngāi Tahu members to collect pounamu themselves, within boundaries.

"Anyone who is unsure of the rules around pounamu gathering, or has pounamu in their possession and is unclear about ownership, whether they're the general public or Ngāi Tahu whanau, is urged to reach out to the local Rūnanga to understand what is permissible."

Inspector Wharehoka says the protection and recovery of pounamu is just as much about education and knowledge as it is about detection and enforcement.

Two men, aged in their 30s were spoken to at the time of the incident.

Police are investigating the matter and charges are being considered.

"We will continue to work with local iwi and those involved for the best action and outcome for all," says Inspector Wharehoka.