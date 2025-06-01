U.S. Court Awards $611M in Roundup Cancer Case — New Zealand Faces Questions Over Rising Glyphosate Limits

A U.S. appellate court has upheld a $611 million verdict against Bayer's Monsanto unit, finding the company liable for failing to warn consumers about potential cancer risks associated with its glyphosate-based weedkiller, Roundup.



The ruling comes as New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) considers a proposal to increase the allowable glyphosate residue on food crops like oats and wheat by up to 100 times the current limits. Public concern is growing, with over 3,100 submissions made opposing the change.



“When international courts are holding chemical companies accountable for failing to warn the public, and we're proposing to raise residue limits — that's a disconnect New Zealand can't afford to ignore,” said Warwick Jones, spokesperson for NoMoreGlyphosate.nz.



While the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans" in 2015, the New Zealand Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) maintains it is safe when used correctly. But now, U.S. courts are beginning to reject that same line of reasoning.



Public Pushback Builds

Public concern is growing fast. A petition opposing the proposed glyphosate residue increase—reopened on 29 May—has already gathered 32,286 signatures at the time of writing. The petition will remain open until 23 June 2025 at 11:59 PM, giving New Zealanders a short window to speak out.



Critics argue that MPI's proposal, framed as aligning with international trade standards, overlooks serious questions about long-term health impacts and public trust.



Notably, Harraways, New Zealand's only oat mill, has confirmed it can meet current glyphosate limits and has no need for increased thresholds—raising further questions about who the proposed changes truly serve.



“This U.S. verdict is more than a legal milestone—it's a warning,” said Warwick Jones. “We urge MPI and the EPA to take it seriously. The science is evolving. Public trust is fragile. And our clean, green reputation is on the line.”



More Information

For an in-depth breakdown of what the U.S. court ruling means for New Zealand—and why it should spark a regulatory rethink—read the full article at:

� https://nomoreglyphosate.nz/roundup-lawsuit-new-zealand-implications/