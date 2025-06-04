Urban Care Reveals Expert Tips for Maintaining a Clean Home Between Professional Visits

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 4 June 2025 – Urban Care, New Zealand's most favourite cleaning services platform, today announced a comprehensive home maintenance guide designed to help Kiwi homeowners keep their living spaces pristine between professional cleaning appointments.

With a focus on customer satisfaction and quality service, Urban Care has developed practical strategies to help busy homeowners maintain the results of professional cleaning for longer periods, maximising the value of their cleaning investment.

"We understand that maintaining a clean home can be challenging for many New Zealand families juggling work, school, and social commitments," says Sam Bhandari, Operations Director at Urban Care. "While our professional cleaners deliver outstanding results, we wanted to empower our customers with effective techniques to preserve that freshness between our visits."

The company's research shows that consistent minor maintenance significantly extends the benefits of professional cleaning, reducing the need for more frequent deep cleans and creating healthier living environments for Kiwi families.

Room-by-Room Maintenance Solutions

Urban Care's guide offers practical maintenance approaches for different areas of the home:

Kitchen: Implementing a "clean as you cook" system, wiping down surfaces after meal preparation, and addressing spills immediately to prevent stuck-on residue

Bathroom: Using shower sprays to prevent soap scum build-up, keeping ventilation fans running to reduce mould growth, and quick daily wipe-downs of sinks and counters

Living Areas: Adopting a 10-minute daily tidying routine, using furniture-specific cleaners, and maintaining a shoes-off policy to reduce tracked-in dirt

Bedrooms: Establishing simple daily bed-making habits, weekly linen changes, and regular dusting of bedside surfaces to reduce allergens

Each strategy is designed to be time-efficient, requiring just minutes per day while significantly reducing the accumulation of dirt, dust, and grime between professional cleaning visits.

Family-Friendly Approach

Urban Care has ensured all recommendations work for busy households with children and pets, focusing on practical solutions rather than unrealistic cleaning standards.

"We know Kiwi families lead active lives, so we've developed realistic maintenance approaches that don't require hours of effort.” "Our guide focuses on high-impact habits that deliver maximum results with minimal time investment."

The company's approach emphasises smart prevention strategies that significantly reduce cleaning challenges:

Establishing designated eating areas to contain food messes

Creating simple storage solutions to reduce clutter accumulation

Implementing easy-access cleaning stations throughout the home

Teaching basic cleaning responsibilities to all family members

Using microfibre cloths for quick, effective dust removal

Eco-Friendly Focus

Consistent with Urban Care's values, the guide highlights environmentally responsible cleaning approaches using non-toxic, effective cleaning solutions.

"New Zealanders care deeply about protecting our environment," "Our maintenance guide demonstrates that effective cleaning doesn't require harsh chemicals. Simple ingredients like vinegar, baking soda, and lemon can tackle most day-to-day cleaning challenges effectively."

Professional Support Always Available

While Urban Care's new guide helps maintain professional cleaning results longer, the company emphasises that their expert cleaners remain essential for comprehensive home cleaning.

"Our professional cleaning services deliver unmatched results through expertise, professional-grade equipment, and proven techniques," says Sam Bhandari. "The maintenance guide simply helps customers enjoy those results longer, providing better value from their cleaning investment."

Urban Care provides professional cleaning services throughout Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, and other major centres. Whether you need regular domestic cleaning, end-of-tenancy cleaning, deep cleans, or cleaning services Hamilton, Urban Care ensures every job is done to the highest standard.

About Urban Care

Founded in 2017, Urban Care has established itself as New Zealand's most favourite cleaning services platform. The company connects Kiwi homeowners with reliable, experienced, and trustworthy professional cleaners who provide high-quality cleaning services. Urban Care is committed to customer satisfaction through convenient booking, upfront pricing, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

For more information about Urban Care's floor maintenance guide or to book a professional cleaning service, visit www.urbancare.co.nz or call 09 242 0740.

