Premium Clean Unveils Specialised Floor Cleaning Services for Kiwi Businesses

AUCKLAND, NZ - 5 June 2025 - Premium Clean, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions in New Zealand, today announced the expansion of its professional floor cleaning services, offering businesses across the country access to expert floor restoration and maintenance using eco-friendly, sustainable cleaning products.

The enhanced service focuses on extending the life of commercial flooring while reducing the environmental impact of cleaning operations, supporting New Zealand's growing commitment to sustainable business practices.

"Worn commercial flooring doesn't require expensive replacement to recapture its original appearance," said Sam Bhandari, Operations Director at Premium Clean. "Our specialised floor cleaning techniques can transform tired surfaces and restore brilliant shine without disruptive renovations, saving businesses both time and money while supporting their sustainability goals."

Premium Clean's floor care services include comprehensive solutions for vinyl, tile, concrete, and hardwood surfaces, addressing the specific needs of various commercial environments from retail spaces to healthcare facilities. Their approach combines cutting-edge equipment with eco-certified cleaning products that meet stringent environmental standards.

The company's floor maintenance program includes:

Pre-cleaning assessment to determine floor condition and appropriate treatment methods

Protection of the surrounding areas and furniture during the cleaning process

Specialised deep cleaning to remove embedded dirt and grime

Stripping and sealing services to restore protective finishes

Final polishing and buffing for maximum shine and durability

Post-service inspection to ensure customer satisfaction

According to industry research, properly maintained commercial flooring can last up to 15 years longer than neglected surfaces, representing significant cost savings for businesses. Beyond financial benefits, well-maintained floors contribute to workplace safety by ensuring proper slip resistance and eliminating trip hazards.

Premium Clean has established itself as a trusted partner for many of New Zealand's top businesses, with a client roster that includes prominent organisations across multiple sectors. The company maintains industry-leading standards through ongoing staff training and adherence to best practices.

"First impressions matter tremendously in business, and floors speak volumes about your company's attention to detail," noted Shirley Kohli, Customer Relations Manager at Premium Clean. "Our clients consistently report that revitalised flooring enhances visitor experiences and boosts staff morale, creating environments where people genuinely want to spend time."

To support this service expansion, Premium Clean has invested in additional training for its technicians and expanded its fleet of specialised cleaning equipment. The company offers flexible scheduling options, including after-hours services, to minimise disruption to business operations.

All Premium Clean services are backed by their "Gotta Love It Guarantee," which promises resolution of any concerns within 72 hours. This customer-first approach has contributed to the company's impressive 98% client retention rate.

"We understand that every business has unique requirements.” "That's why we begin with an on-site assessment to develop customised cleaning protocols rather than applying a one-size-fits-all solution. This tailored approach ensures optimal results for every floor type and condition."

Premium Clean's commitment to sustainability extends beyond their product selection to include water conservation practices, energy-efficient equipment, and waste reduction strategies. All technicians receive comprehensive training on environmentally responsible cleaning methods.

Businesses interested in Premium Clean's floor maintenance services can book a complimentary site visit and assessment through the company's website or by calling their customer service team.

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean provides comprehensive commercial cleaning services throughout New Zealand, specialising in environmentally responsible solutions that maintain healthy workplaces while reducing environmental impact. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Premium Clean has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses.