Premium Clean Launches Revolutionary Carpet Cleaning Services Across New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand – 5 June 2025 – Premium Clean, New Zealand's trusted provider of comprehensive cleaning services, has officially launched its advanced carpet cleaning solutions nationwide. This expansion introduces cutting-edge technology and eco-conscious practices designed to revolutionise how Kiwi families care for their homes.

Responding to a growing demand for high-performance and environmentally friendly services, Premium Clean has adopted advanced steam-cleaning techniques and biodegradable products. This move follows research indicating that 78% of New Zealand households struggle to maintain carpet hygiene between professional cleanings.

"New Zealanders deserve carpet cleaning services that protect both their families and our beautiful environment," said Sam Bhandari, Operations Director at Premium Clean.

"This new offering reflects months of research and investment in the latest cleaning innovations, ensuring every Kiwi home receives the highest standard of care."

Premium Clean’s specialised carpet cleaning teams use state-of-the-art equipment capable of removing 99.9% of allergens, dust mites, and harmful bacteria. Each job begins with a detailed pre-treatment assessment and follows a deep extraction process that cleans down to the carpet backing—without risking over-wetting or damage.

Recognising the importance of sustainable solutions, Premium Clean exclusively uses biodegradable, non-toxic, and fragrance-free cleaning products. These formulas break down naturally within 48 hours, ensuring safety for children, pets, and people with allergies or respiratory sensitivities—while also leaving no harmful environmental trace.

Expert Tips for Long-Lasting Carpet Hygiene

Premium Clean professionals recommend:

Frequent vacuuming with HEPA filters

Prompt treatment of spills

Professional deep cleaning every 12–18 months

Using entry mats and removing shoes indoors

Applying protective treatments in high-traffic areas



“Many homeowners attempt DIY carpet cleaning using rental machines, but this often causes more harm than good,” said Shubham Arora, Senior Cleaning Technician at Premium Clean.

“Excess moisture can result in mould growth, shrinkage, and permanent stains. Professional equipment and expertise ensure safe, effective results without these risks.”

Affordable, Flexible & Reliable Services

Starting at just $150 for standard rooms, Premium Clean offers whole-home package deals and flexible scheduling, including after-hours appointments to suit busy lifestyles. Each quote is fully transparent with no hidden charges.

The company maintains stringent quality control through continuous staff training, equipment calibration, and customer feedback. All technicians hold relevant industry certifications and insurance, offering clients complete peace of mind.

Their expanded services now include specialised treatments for various carpet types—from wool and synthetic blends to delicate Oriental rugs. Each cleaning plan is tailored after assessing fibre composition, construction, and condition.

“Customer satisfaction drives everything we do,” added Bhandari.

“Our 100% satisfaction guarantee means we’ll return and re-clean any areas that don’t meet our high standards—at no extra cost.”

Reaching More Kiwi Homes in 2025

Premium Clean currently serves residential and commercial clients in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, and surrounding regions. In 2025, the company will expand into rural areas previously underserved, ensuring professional-grade carpet cleaning is accessible to all New Zealanders.

For Media Enquiries or More Information:

Visit: https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/

Phone: 0800 786 780

Email: media@premiumclean.co.nz

