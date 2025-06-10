Top 5 Things to Do on a Wet Day Near Newmarket, Auckland, by Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites
Tuesday 10 June 2025, 2:44PM
Rainy days in Auckland are the perfect excuse to slow down, explore something new, and enjoy the cosy comforts of indoor experiences. If you're staying at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites, you're in the ideal spot to access some of the city’s best wet-weather activities.
1. Discover the Auckland War Memorial Museum
Just a short drive away, this iconic museum offers a deep dive into Aotearoa’s cultural heritage. Wander through fascinating Māori and Pacific collections, natural history galleries, and ever-changing exhibitions—all housed in a grand historic building.
2. Explore Westfield Newmarket
If shopping is your therapy, Westfield Newmarket won’t disappoint. With luxury labels, everyday brands, and a fantastic food court, you can easily spend a few hours browsing, dining, or catching a film at Event Cinemas upstairs.
3. Visit Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki
Head into the city centre to explore New Zealand’s largest art institution. From thought-provoking contemporary pieces to treasured classics, this beautiful gallery is a peaceful retreat from the rain.
4. Let the Kids Burn Energy at BOUNCE an Indoor Trampoline Park
Travelling with little ones? BOUNCE in Avondale is an indoor haven of bouncing fun. It’s a great way to keep kids entertained and active, even when it’s pouring outside.
5. Cosy Up in a Local Café
Newmarket is home to some of Auckland’s best cafés. Whether you’re after a perfectly brewed flat white or a warm brunch, you’ll find plenty of inviting spots just a short stroll from the hotel.
And if staying in is more your style, enjoy the comforts of your spacious suite, complete with spa bath options, Sky TV, and free high-speed Wi-Fi.
Rain or shine, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites ensures your Auckland escape is always enjoyable—no umbrella required.
