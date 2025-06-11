Onboard Starlink Wi-Fi trial taking connectivity to the skies

Air New Zealand is putting onboard internet to the test, trialling high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity on two domestic aircraft.

From today, passengers flying on ZK OXE, one of the airline’s Airbus A320 domestic jets will have access to high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity throughout their journey. An ATR will join the trial later in the month. Wi-Fi will be accessible for free as part of the trial.

In an innovative move to test more seamless and connected travel experiences, Air New Zealand is trialling this technology with Starlink – a satellite-based internet service designed to deliver reliable, fast internet connections including in the more remote areas of New Zealand.

Starlink's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites enable passengers to access the internet quickly and smoothly, whether for business, entertainment, or keeping in touch with loved ones. Passengers can use the internet onboard like they are in their lounge at home, scrolling through social media, working on live documents, streaming video content, or even gaming.

Air New Zealand Chief Digital Officer Nikhil Ravishankar says the airline is always looking for new and innovative technology to improve its onboard experience.

“We’re committed to providing an exceptional experience for all our passengers, and this innovative technology could pave the way for more seamless, high-speed connectivity in the skies for Air New Zealand.

“We look forward to hearing from our customers as they test out onboard Wi-Fi. Their feedback will help guide our decision-making as we consider connectivity options for our domestic fleet.”

In a global first, the airline will also expand the trial to its regional aircraft later this month, installing Starlink on one of its ATR turboprop aircraft. This expansion will also give regional travellers a chance to experience the same connectivity.

“Being the first airline in the world to trial Wi-Fi on a turboprop aircraft is a proud moment for us. Our goal is to explore the potential of this technology and understand how it can enhance customer journeys.”

Air New Zealand is currently in the test phase of Starlink’s onboard connectivity, seeking to understand how it performs in real-world conditions and to assess customer feedback.

As Air New Zealand continues to invest in digital innovation, this initiative represents a major step forward in offering more connected, convenient, and customer-centric journeys.