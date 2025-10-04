Coexistence with Genetically Engineered Crops impossible

New Zealand’s GE Free status and 'zero tolerance' for GE seeds required by current New Zealand legislation is under threat by the Gene Technology Bill.

The Minister for Agriculture, Andrew Hoggard, and associated industry voices promoting GE are assuring farmers that co-existence is unproblematic and there should be "no worries".

The ex-president of Federated Farmers has referenced the Australian example he claims that segregation of crops has ensured non-GM and organic can exist side by side and that the market will dictate whether GE was grown. This is a deliberately misleading and dangerous mantra perpetuated by the industry to allow the release of exempted GE crops in New Zealand. The claims obscure the fact that food purity has been compromised, requiring an allowance for contamination and taking away the right to choose.

In 2025, the Australian Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) bowed to industry pressure and raised the level of GE contamination in conventional canola to 5%. This allows people to sell their canola as non-GE despite contamination. [1]

"New Zealand Farmers are facing an economic threat with the Gene Technology Bill," said Claire Bleakley "Farmers cannot rely on misleading proponents assurances. Once released GE cannot be recalled if any dangers emerge."

The former president of Federated Farmers acknowledged that at the moment Australia is moving to growing non-GE canola due to market demand and weed resistance he said he believes that one day the market demand will return and GE could move back.

However, this would not be in the interests of farmers and exporters. Any GE contamination will threaten organic, regenerative non-GE farmers livelihoods as farmers and consumers want no contamination at all.

Organic Aotearoa New Zealand (OANZ) has highlighted the growing market for GE Free high quality produce where demand outstrips supply. The domestic and export demand for organic products has grown to $1.1 billion dollars from $750 million two years ago.

GE Free NZ will be at the Field Days stall PB46 with Q+A sessions to discuss the threat to farmers of unregulated gene edited organisms excluded from regulations and labelling in the Gene Technology Bill.

references

[1] Global Approaches to GM and Non-GM Crop Coexistence https://www.isaaa.org/blog/entry/default.asp?BlogDate=4/10/2025#:~:text=In%20Australia%2C%20an%20industry%2Ddriven,approval%20from%20key%20importing%20countries.

[2] https://www.oanz.org/new-blog/Organic%20Sector%20Tops%20$1.18%20Billion

[3] https://www.fieldays.co.nz/attend-fieldays/explore