Federated Farmers: On-farm solar boost a welcome development

Government moves to help farmers more easily access independent solar power and battery technology advice and finance are a positive step, Federated Farmers energy spokesperson Mark Hooper says.

Energy Minister Simon Watts announced at the Federated Farmers Advocacy Hub at Fieldays this afternoon a package of measures designed to boost use of solar power on New Zealand’s farms.

"Early modelling tells us that if 30% of Kiwi farms installed larger solar power systems - of the size we see on some farms already - they could generate as much as 10% of New Zealand’s current electricity demand," Minister Watts said.

Hooper agrees that sort of uptake would be a massive win for security of energy supply and self-sufficiency on farm - including when rural areas are hit by grid outages.

"The roofs of wool and dairy sheds can be a great platform for solar panels. Small- and medium-scale installations can provide a great boost for farm businesses.

"Electricity costs are not a major component of most farms’ expenses, unless they have irrigation, but as solar panel and battery technology improves and costs fall, farmer interest in this option will only increase.

"Installing solar systems for self-sufficiency across our farms is certainly preferable to productive farmland being swallowed up, or compromised, by enormous solar farms."

The Government package includes real life energy data for different types of farms, feasibility studies and technology demonstrations, and a partnership with the Centre for Sustainable Finance to accelerate access to finance, making it quicker, simpler and easier.

Hooper says the value of independent advice, and the chance to see and question how solar and battery technologies are already working on farms, shouldn’t be over-estimated.

"For some farmers thinking about the solar option, the only contact they currently have is with the company trying to sell them something."

An important part of the package is access to advice on progressing consents and applications with local and regional bodies and electricity distribution businesses.

"Being able to supply excess power generated from on-farm solar back into the local grid, and to earn revenue, is a factor that could well get more farm owners across the line.

"Any help from the Government to ease those negotiations with electricity distribution businesses would be very welcome," Hooper says.

