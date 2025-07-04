From Australia to NZ – Custom Hair Company Delivers High-Quality Human Hair Wigs

1 July 2025

Hamilton, New Zealand – With over two and a half decades of experience in professional hairdressing and specialised custom wig-making, Gretchen Nazha, one of the industry’s most experienced wig artisans, proudly announces the establishment of her business, Custom Hair Company in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Serving clients nationwide, Custom Hair Company is set to redefine standards of quality and selection with their range of wigs, toppers, hair systems and skin patches. These products are designed specifically for New Zealanders by drawing on Nazha's extensive career dedicated to the art of hair enhancement and hair loss solutions.

Custom Hair Company isn’t just about wigs; it’s about crafting them to each client's personal needs. Each piece is carefully constructed using advanced techniques in human hair customisation, developed through years of hands-on work, international education, and success in competitive hairstyling. Nazha’s career includes first and second-place finishes in prestigious industry events, along with advanced training in innovative wig technologies that prioritise comfort, realism, and long-term wearability.

After moving to Australia early in her career, Nazha built a reputation for excellence in custom wigs and hair enhancement. She developed a passion for helping people feel confident through personalised hair solutions. With renewed focus and a deepened skillset, she returned to Aotearoa to launch Custom Hair Company, a boutique studio and service dedicated entirely to hair loss clients, providing empathy, craftsmanship, and natural-looking results for men, women and children navigating hair loss.

“There’s a huge difference between wearing a wig and having one made just for you,” Nazha explains. “We create pieces that match your life, your look, and your story.”

During private consultations, in person or online, clients can explore the options best suited to their needs, whether they’re experiencing thinning, alopecia, undergoing medical treatment, or seeking non-surgical hair alternatives. From Hamilton to homes across the country, Custom Hair Company is helping Kiwis regain their confidence, one hand-crafted piece at a time.

To learn more or book a consultation, visit www.customhaircompany.co.nz.

