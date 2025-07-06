Innes Ward Council Candidate - Ali Jones Answers Some Pressing Questions (and some not so pressing)

CHRISTCHURCH

Why have you decided to stand again?

The Innes ward deserves a strong, independent and fresh voice – I believe I have the tools and skills that can make a real difference in the Innes Ward.

What are the most pressing issues facing your ward right now?

Without doubt it’s the cost of living. Council can and should be addressing this with a focus on keeping the cost of rates low. In Innes, the amount of traffic, the flow of traffic and a lack of police enforcement (red light running for example) are also issues residents regularly raise with me.

If re-elected, what are your top three priorities for the next term?

1: Keeping rates as low as possible – exploring implementing a rates cap. 2: Addressing the amount of and flow of traffic, particularly through St Albans. 3: Better managing what happens to the valuable wood from our street and park trees – hundreds of which are removed every year and turned into mulch and firewood – releasing the decades of sequestered carbon. By valuable I mean environmentally, economically and aesthetically.

What has the Council done well this term, and where has it fallen short?

The stadium build is incredible and has to be one of, if not the standouts this term. On the other side of the coin, the transport costs, planning and implementation (from speed bumps to illogical traffic management plans when work is undertaken, to poor communication with residents and elected members around road closures, and terrible light phasing) continue to be a frustration and must be urgently looked at.

How would you describe your approach to representing your community?

Straight shooting, no games, face to face and being informed. Being out and about IN the community is so important to understand the issues and getting stuff done.

What has been the most challenging part of your role as a n elected member (Community Board Member?

Dealing with bureaucracy and nonsensical process. Of course we need process and structure but when that seems to actually hinder or even stop me from achieving progress on something, I want to hide in a cupboard for a week. But I don’t. It’s time to get things changed to work more effectively for residents. We have to ask “how can we make this work” instead of “this is why we can’t do this.”

What achievement are you most proud of from your time in office?

As a board member it’s the issues in the community like the flooding in Edgeware – advocating for information briefings to the board we understand the issues and can advocate for residents and business appropriately. It was after such a briefing in early 2023 after flooding in Edgeware again in December 2022, that our elected members finally understood what the issues were, that it was not an easy fix and that we needed to get money put on budget to sort it.

It's also all the things that people contact me about and I can get progressed or resolved – for example the stagnant water in gutters around Madras, Purchas and Packe Streets is finally being looked at now after a year of complaints from residents.

As a city councillor from 2013-2016, one of the achievements of which I am still most proud is working with then councillor Raf Manji , and key groups, to progress the re-establishment of an international cruise terminal in Lyttelton.

What would you do differently if given another term?

That depends very much on the makeup around the council table. Voters have a very important job to do this election – for example, it is up to them whether rates stay low (we need a majority of councillors around that table focused on achieving that – we can’t do that otherwise).

Keeping better boundaries around work and home – family is so important and I would make sure I disconnect from council work and really focus on family much more than I have done in the past.

What’s currently on your Spotify playlist?

The best of the 80s (The Housemartins, Billy Bragg, Dance Exponents), and the Beths. I love the Beths.

What’s one fun or unexpected fact about you most people don’t know?

I spent the late 60’s and early 70’s growing up in Suva, Fiji.

Best café and best restaurant in Christchurch?

Earl in Lichfield Street is THE best. Ilex in the Botanic Gardens on a Saturday after walking around the park with one of my oldest friends. I also love Origin on Cranford Street and Meshino on Rutland – within walking distance to home.