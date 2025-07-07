Local Businesswoman and Mum of Three Launches Bid for Papanui Community Board Seat

CHRISTCHURCH

Local business owner, mother of three, and proud Papanui resident Ashleigh Feary has announced her candidacy for the Papanui Community Board in this year’s Christchurch City Council elections.

Feary brings a fresh, practical perspective to local politics, shaped by real-life experience managing a young family, running a business through challenging times, and working hands-on in the construction industry.

“I may be new to politics, but I’m no stranger to tantrums or debates over who’s right,” she says. "It’s just a different arena now—and this time, I’m dealing with adults.”

Feary is standing as an independent candidate, promising to bring common sense, accountability, and a community-first mindset to the board table.

“Every decision Council makes should consider everyday households, because that’s who it impacts,” says Feary. “Our community deserves smart spending, safe streets, reliable infrastructure, and thoughtful planning, not ever-increasing rates or party politics.”

Raised on a sheep and beef farm, Feary credits her rural upbringing with instilling values of grit, honesty, and hard work, qualities she says will underpin her approach to local governance.

“I’m not here to play games. I care deeply about this community, and I want to see decisions that actually deliver, not ones we have to revisit in a few years.”

Ashleigh and her family live, work, and attend school locally. Her campaign will focus on practical solutions, transparent decision-making, and strengthening the connection between the Community Board and residents.

“Whether I’m cheering from the sidelines or speaking up at the board table, I lead with empathy, straight talk, and a commitment to getting things done.”

