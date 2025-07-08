Premium Clean Celebrates Milestone 10th Anniversary with Team Awards Lunch

Premium Clean New Zealand marks a decade of excellence with a recognition ceremony for outstanding team members.

Premium Clean New Zealand recently celebrated its remarkable 10th anniversary with a special lunch celebration in Flat Bush, Auckland. The milestone event brought together key team members to celebrate ten years of outstanding service and honour the remarkable work of exemplary employees who have contributed to the company's continued success.

The anniversary lunch provided an opportunity to celebrate Premium Clean's remarkable journey over the past decade and to honour the hard-working professionals who have contributed to the company's success, making it New Zealand's most trusted provider of cleaning services for homes and businesses. Since its inception, Premium Clean New Zealand has consistently delivered high-quality cleaning services and established long-lasting relationships with clients nationwide.

Operations Manager Sam Bhandari spoke to the group and thanked them deeply for their constant passion and commitment. "Getting to our 10th anniversary shows how great the team we've developed together is. "Every member of our Premium Clean family has helped us reach this amazing milestone. Today, we celebrate not only our ten years of service, but also the people who make our success possible," Bhandari said.

Three distinguished awards were presented at the ceremony to honour employees who had performed outstanding work and made significant contributions. Keshav won the Employee of the Month award because he consistently demonstrates excellence and dependability, making him a key member of the Premium Clean team. Both coworkers and clients have praised Keshav for his commitment to providing the best possible service.

Srawan won the Best Salesperson award because he excels at developing relationships with clients and helping businesses thrive. Srawan's professional attitude and dedication to understanding what clients want have helped Premium Clean grow and establish a strong reputation in the market. His ability to interact with consumers and provide them with personalised cleaning services has been a significant part of the company's success.

Melody won the Rising Star Award because she is a fast learner and has shown great passion. She is a future leader in the company. Management and coworkers have been impressed by Melody's creative approach to problem-solving and her willingness to take on new challenges. Her new way of looking at things and commitment to always becoming better are what Premium Clean New Zealand will be like in the future.

For the past ten years, Premium Clean New Zealand has distinguished itself by utilising the latest methods and eco-friendly products to ensure that its clients' homes and businesses remain clean and healthy. The company's consistent focus on excellence has enabled it to establish a strong reputation in both the business and residential sectors.

As Premium Clean New Zealand begins its second decade, the company remains committed to its fundamental goal of enhancing the health and productivity of its clients through superior cleaning services. The anniversary party reinforced the company's strong team spirit and shared vision, which will help it achieve even greater goals in the future.

The milestone anniversary lunch demonstrated the company's commitment to honouring and recognising the exceptional individuals who comprise its core operations. The hard work, professionalism, and devotion of the people who work for Premium Clean New Zealand are what make the company successful.

For more information about Premium Clean New Zealand and its comprehensive range of cleaning services, please visit www.premiumclean.co.nz.

About Premium Clean New Zealand

For ten years, Premium Clean New Zealand has been a reliable source of cleaning services for businesses and homes. We promise to deliver high-quality cleaning services that enhance our clients' health and productivity. We ensure that your home is clean and healthy by utilising the latest methods and eco-friendly supplies.

Media Contact:

https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/

Media Relations Premium Clean

Email: info@premiumclean.co.nz

Phone: 0800 786 780