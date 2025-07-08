Premium Clean NZ Expands Beyond Indoor Cleaning with New Lawn Care Division

Auckland, New Zealand - 8 July 2025 - Premium Clean NZ, one of New Zealand's leading residential and commercial cleaning services, today announced the launch of its comprehensive lawn mowing services division, marking the company's first expansion beyond indoor cleaning in its eight-year operating history.

The new lawn care division will provide regular mowing, edge trimming, and basic garden maintenance services across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, targeting the same residential and commercial clients who have relied on Premium Clean for interior cleaning services since 2017.

"This expansion represents a natural evolution of our commitment to complete property care," said Managing Director Sam Bhandari. "Our clients have consistently requested outdoor maintenance services to complement our indoor cleaning, and we've spent 18 months developing the systems and expertise to deliver the same quality standards our customers expect."

Market Research Drives Strategic Expansion

The expansion follows comprehensive market research indicating strong demand for integrated property maintenance services across New Zealand's major urban centres. Independent research commissioned by Premium Clean found that 73% of existing residential clients expressed interest in bundled indoor and outdoor cleaning services, with 68% willing to pay premium rates for single-provider convenience.

"The outdoor maintenance market in New Zealand is highly fragmented, with most providers offering limited services or inconsistent quality," explained Sam Bhandari. "We identified an opportunity to bring the same systematic approach and customer service standards that differentiate our indoor cleaning to the lawn care sector."

The New Zealand lawn care industry, valued at approximately NZ$420 million annually, has experienced 6.2% growth over the past three years, driven by urban densification and increasing numbers of dual-income households prioritising time over DIY maintenance.

Comprehensive Service Offering

Premium Clean's lawn mowing services will include regular grass cutting, edge trimming, pathway clearing, and seasonal maintenance for residential properties ranging from standard suburban sections to larger lifestyle blocks. Commercial services will focus on office complexes, retail centres, and body corporate properties requiring consistent presentation standards.

"We're not just adding lawn mowing to our service list," said Operations Manager Sam Bhandari. "We've developed integrated scheduling systems that coordinate indoor and outdoor services, providing clients with comprehensive property maintenance from a single trusted provider."

The company has invested NZ$180,000 in professional-grade equipment, including ride-on mowers, commercial-grade trimmers, and specialised safety equipment designed for New Zealand's diverse terrain and climate conditions.

Technology Integration and Quality Standards

The new division leverages Premium Clean's existing customer relationship management systems and scheduling technology, allowing seamless coordination between indoor and outdoor services. Clients can book, modify, and track both cleaning and lawn care services through the company's established digital platforms.

"Technology integration was crucial for this expansion," explained Sam Bhandari(Operations Manager). "Our clients appreciate the convenience of managing all their property maintenance through familiar systems, and our staff benefit from coordinated scheduling that maximises efficiency."

Quality assurance protocols mirror Premium Clean's established indoor cleaning standards, including customer satisfaction surveys, performance monitoring, and the company's signature "Gotta Love It Guarantee" extending to all lawn care services.

The lawn care division represents the first phase of Premium Clean's broader property maintenance strategy, with additional outdoor services under consideration for 2026 launch.

Market Position and Competitive Advantage

Premium Clean's entry into lawn mowing services leverages existing customer relationships and operational systems to create competitive advantages that standalone lawn care providers cannot match. The company's established reputation for reliability and quality provides immediate market credibility in the new service category.

"Client trust is our most valuable asset," said Sam Bhandari (Managing Director). "Customers who have experienced our cleaning services understand our commitment to quality and reliability. This foundation allows us to enter the lawn care market with pre-established credibility that takes competitors years to develop."

The integrated service model addresses growing consumer preference for service consolidation, particularly among time-pressed urban professionals and aging homeowners seeking simplified property maintenance solutions.

Future Expansion Plans

Premium Clean plans to evaluate expansion into additional outdoor services based on lawn care division performance and customer feedback. Potential future services include garden maintenance, pressure washing, and seasonal property preparation services.

"We're taking a measured approach to growth," explained Sam Bhandari (Managing Director). "Each expansion builds on proven systems and customer demand, ensuring we maintain the service quality that defines our brand."

The company expects lawn mowing services to contribute 15-20% of total revenue within 18 months, with potential for higher contribution as the division matures and additional outdoor services launch.

About Premium Clean NZ

Founded in 2017, Premium Clean NZ has established itself as one of New Zealand's most trusted residential and commercial cleaning services. The company operates across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, serving over 2,400 regular clients through its owner-operator business model.

Premium Clean's signature "Gotta Love It Guarantee" and systematic approach to quality control have earned industry recognition and customer loyalty that positions the company for continued growth across multiple property maintenance categories.

The company employs 45 full-time staff and operates a fleet of professional cleaning vehicles equipped with commercial-grade equipment and eco-friendly cleaning products designed for New Zealand conditions.

