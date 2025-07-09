Meet the Chef: Khem Chandra Aryal's Journey from India to Great Spice Otumoetai

Tucked away in the heart of Otumoetai, Great Spice isn’t just another Indian restaurant, it’s the result of over 20 years of culinary passion brought to life by owner and chef Khem Aryal. Together with his partner Ganga, Khem has created a welcoming space where authentic Indian flavours meet Kiwi hospitality. We sat down with Khem to learn more about his journey, his philosophy on food, and what keeps customers coming back for more.

Q: What are some of the most valuable lessons you’ve learned in your 20+ years of experience?

A: Authenticity and care are everything. Cooking with passion, respecting tradition, and putting the customer first has shaped everything we do. Listening to feedback and working as a team are also key. At Great Spice, we focus on creating an experience where every guest feels welcome and gets a true taste of India.

Q: What brought you to New Zealand, and what inspired you to open Great Spice Otumoetai?

A: I came to New Zealand for a fresh start, carrying my love for Indian cooking. The warmth of the Kiwi community inspired me to share real Indian flavours. Opening Great Spice Otumoetai with my partner Ganga allowed us to create a space that feels like home, serving food made with care and celebrating our culture.

Q: Do you have a signature dish or customer favourite you’d recommend?

A: Definitely! For starters, our Honey Cauliflower, Chicken Lollipop, and Chicken Momo Dumplings are always popular. In the mains, the Great Spice Sizzling Dish, Chicken Lababdar, Rara Goat, and Samundri Bahar showcase the best of our kitchen. Paired with our Delhi Butter Naan or Laccha Paratha, they’re a perfect introduction to real Indian cuisine.

With his deep respect for tradition, commitment to quality, and genuine love for sharing Indian cuisine, Khem Aryal has turned Great Spice Otumoetai into a beloved dining destination. Whether you’re a long-time fan or visiting for the first time, you’ll find more than just a meal, you’ll experience a slice of culture, care, and culinary excellence.

Contact Great Spice:

07-570 2244

info@greatspicetauranga.co.nz

https://www.greatspicetauranga.co.nz/contact

https://www.facebook.com/GreatSpice/