Top Kiwi Music Festival Secures International Star To Headline

Annual music festival, Selwyn Sounds, is locked to rock the Lincoln domain again in 2026, headlined by one of the most successful and well-known international stars ever to have appeared at the event.

The full line up, which also includes another of pop’s greatest vocalists of all time and several Kiwi legends of rock and pop, will be announced in the coming days as final details are confirmed.

Watch this space …….

Additional

More than 70,000 tickets have been sold for Selwyn Sounds since it began in 2017

Selwyn Sounds brings in more than $320,000 to the local and wider Canterbury economy each year – that includes around $10k a year for the local school from carparking for the event

More than 66 bands and performers have rocked the Lincoln Domain at Selwyn Sounds since 2017

https://selwynsounds.co.nz/about/