TreasureBox Unveils New Website and Welcomes a Wave of Furniture Arrivals

Auckland, NZ — Leading New Zealand furniture brand TreasureBox has officially rolled out its newly revamped website, marking a major milestone in its customer experience journey. The updated platform brings a fresh design, faster performance, and smarter navigation — just in time for a flood of new product arrivals across key furniture categories.

Sleek New Interface, Smoother Shopping

TreasureBox’s redesigned website introduces a clean, modern layout with streamlined menus and mobile-first optimisation. Whether customers are browsing bedroom furniture, living room essentials, or outdoor collections, the experience is now faster and more intuitive across all devices.

Weekly New Arrivals Hit the Store

Alongside the website upgrade, TreasureBox is expanding its product range at full speed. A brand-new New Arrivals section showcases the latest additions, including the plush Claymore 3-Seater Sofa, the sleek Emily Velvet Lounge Chair, and the practical Barton Oak Tallboy — all designed with Kiwi homes in mind.

This steady stream of arrivals reflects TreasureBox’s continued commitment to offering affordable, stylish, and functional furniture for every room of the house.

Key Features of the Redesign

� Fully mobile-optimised browsing

⚡ Faster load times and improved searchability

� Simplified wishlist and cart system

� Dedicated “New Arrivals” section for the latest drops

� Better categorisation of furniture by room and style

Why It Matters

In an increasingly digital furniture landscape, a fast and seamless online experience is no longer optional — it’s expected. TreasureBox’s redesign brings the brand in line with global e-commerce standards while staying true to its mission: offering value-packed furniture without the heavy price tag.

Explore What’s New

Customers are invited to explore the upgraded experience at www.treasurebox.co.nz, and check out the fresh arrivals via the New Arrivals page. Whether you’re furnishing a bedroom, refreshing your lounge, or gearing up your outdoor space, TreasureBox delivers on both style and practicality.