Ronan Keating Returning To NZ For One Show - Selwyn Sounds 2026

Annual music festival, Selwyn Sounds, will be headlined next year by one of the most successful and well-known international stars to have appeared at the event.

Ronan Keating will take the stage in Lincoln just outside Christchurch, on 7 March 2026, for a one-night-only New Zealand performance.

The Irish superstar has sold more than 25 million records worldwide, including 10 top 10 singles and three number ones, and festival promoter David Parlane says with Keating and an exceptionally strong lineup, he expects this year’s Selwyn Sounds to be a sell-out.

“We are thrilled to have Ronan on board for 2026”, says Mr Parlane. “Together with Tony Hadley ex Spandau Ballet, Kiwi legends When the Cats Away, Mi-Sex, Op Shop and crowd favourites Automatic 80’s, this is lining up to be one of our biggest Selwyn Sounds yet.”

Ronan Keating announced on July 10 he is celebrating the 25th anniversary edition of Ronan – his multi-million selling debut solo album – with double CD and 2LP reissues in September.

Mr Parlane adds that the positivity and economic buoyancy in the Canterbury region is definitely going to be a key factor.

“You can feel it,” he says. “The energy and vibe all around us in Canterbury is palpable. Hearing all of these outstanding performers at the Lincoln Domain in March next year will be incredible.”

Tony Hadley, ex-Spandau Ballet – like Ronan Keating – is an international star and no stranger to New Zealand. He was here in 2022 with his 40th anniversary tour (Auckland and Christchurch). At the forefront of the New Romantic movement in the 1980’s, Mr Hadley will perform Spandau Ballets greatest hits, and a collection of his more recent work.

Selwyn Sounds will rock the Lincoln Domain on March 7, 2026. Register from July 15 for the 24-hour pre-sale which starts on Tuesday 22 July. A pre-sale link will be emailed at 7am on July 22 to all those who have registered.

General Admission tickets go on sale from Wednesday 23 July at www.selwynsounds.co.nz

Additional

More than 70,000 tickets have been sold for Selwyn Sounds since it began in 2017

Selwyn Sounds has supported the community with $320,000 brought into the local and wider Canterbury economy – that includes approx. $10k a year for the local school from carparking for the event.

More than 66 bands and performers have rocked the Lincoln Domain at Selwyn Sounds since 2017

www.selwynsounds.co.nz