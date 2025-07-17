Eighth charter school opens in Auckland

The country's newest charter school, Twin Oaks Classical School, has opened its doors (July 14).

The Greenlane school combines two educational pathways - the Charlotte Mason method and the Classical tradition shapes what the school teaches, while the Charlotte Mason method informs how the curriculum is taught.

Head of School Amanda Goodchild says the schools has integrated the two complementary learning styles, adapting them for "our unique context here in Aotearoa, New Zealand, and for the emerging world of the 21st century."

She says the two educational pathways are knowledge-rich and immerse children in a wide range of subjects including literature, mythology, art, grammar, music, history, Shakespeare, mathematics, nature study, formal logic, te reo Māori and Latin.

"Our community is grateful to be able to access a liberal arts education free of charge thanks to the charter school model," she says.

"The families who have enrolled with us come from all four corners of the city; they want a different style of education and more quality time with their children.

Students will learn at home two days a week, supervised by parents. This means parents will be able to participate in their children's education as "meaningful partners," implementing the learning plan and using resources provided by the school.

Amanda says around half of the children who have enrolled at the school were previously home educated.

"We are helping these families stay connected to their children's learning but now parents have direction, support and accountability from professional educators and children can learn alongside their peers three days a week.

"Our other parents want to be more involved in their children's lives and learning, but for them, full-time homeschooling is a stretch too far. our school is meeting an important need for both these groups."

Students in Years 1-9 won't use internet-connected devices. Instead, they will focus on reading, writing by hand, singing, creating art, moving their bodies and studying the natural world.

"As communication becomes more fragmented in our digital world, so does intelligent reasoning," Amanda says. "We are excited to teach children the art of thinking and communicating well in a world of sound bites and scrolling."

Personal devices will be introduced from year 10 when students begin the High School Diploma programme. The school will select the best online tools that add real value and facilitate personalised training.

The school's roll is full until 2027 with 88 children pre-enrolled until the end of 2026. It plans to have single year classrooms from years 1-13 and a full school of around 230, and if there is the demand, multiple campuses across the country.

Twin Oaks will seek accreditation as an international school to provide graduates with a US High School Diploma and is already attracting strong interest from teachers in New Zealand and abroad.

Editor's notes

The three stages of a Classical education (the Trivium)

Year 1 - 6: Grammar stage. Students build their foundational knowledge.

Year 7 - 9: Logic stage. Students begin to learn formal logic and to think more abstractly.

Year 10 - 13: Rhetoric stage: Students learn to communicate well-reasoned idea persuasively.

Charlotte Mason

Charlotte Mason was a British educational reformer and philosopher who was active from the late Victorian era through to the early 20th century. She championed a "living education" for children regardless of social background.

The Charlotte Mason homeschool method is an educational philosophy that emphasises providing a rich, liberal education while using methods that engage a child's natural curiosity and enthusiasm. This approach also places an emphasis on creating an environment in which children feel safe, secure, and respected.

