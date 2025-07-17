Majority of Submitters Opposed the Gene Technology Bill

An overwhelming majority of submissions rejected the Gene Technology Bill as it threatens exports, domestic economy, consumer choice and democracy.

Of the 14947 submissions received by the Health Select Committee on the Gene Technology Bill 97% were opposed to its passing into law.

By any measure, this Bill fails to meet basic Regulatory Standards due to its flawed and heavily biased industry input that has deliberately omitted an economic analysis on its costs and benefits as well as considering the real time impacts of the cruel failures of the GE field trials conducted in New Zealand over the past 30 years.

Fears of exempted unregulated genetically engineered (GE) organisms harming the economy also prompted large organisations who supported some parts of the Gene Technology Bill to warn it needs major changes or will threaten exports.

The Gene Technology Bill’s GE exemptions not requiring regulation removing any liability for contamination and people's basic right to choose prompted Lisa Er's petition to “Halt the Gene Technology Bill and set up a Commission of Inquiry.”

Lisa Er, the original founder of Lisa’s Hummus has always listened to the public demand for GE-free food and the right to avoid genetic engineered ingredients.

Lisa says "The Gene Technology Bill failed to follow sound and fair processes and did not consult with the public and other stakeholders.

"The range of gene editing techniques that would be excluded from regulation would mean GE products entering the environment and food supply untested, unregistered and unlabelled.

"There was inadequate consideration of Te Tiriti obligations, and insufficient requirements to protect people and the environment from the risks of GE contamination."

Stopping to hold an inquiry will allow major flaws in The Gene Technology Bill to be considered and addressed, including:

Ignoring the Protective Precautionary Principle: risking ecosystems and rural jobs.

Excluding Treaty of Waitangi Principles: disregarding Māori rights and perspectives.

Denying Consumer choice: by excluding many GE organisms from regulation and labelling.

Shifting Liability: without requiring GE users to manage risks. Clean up of Genetic drift and contamination is at the cost of the contaminated party.

No Supply Chain Segregation: removing the ability to preserve the integrity of GE-free crops and exports.

No Ethical Standards: excluding animal welfare and ethical concerns from consideration.

Ignoring Economic Risks: losing the added value of New Zealand’s non-GMO exports.

Ignoring Reputation Risks: deregulating away New Zealand’s competitive advantage and global reputation for clean, safe, GMO-free food.

Removing local councils’ ability to enforce GE-free regions, precaution or local protections under the RMA.

There will be a formal handover of Lisa’s petition on the steps of Parliament on the 15 July. There will be a gathering at 12 -1pm. [1]

References:

[1] www.gefree.org.nz