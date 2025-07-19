Canada-NZ dairy dispute: A win for exporters

ExportNZ is pleased to see a years-long dairy dispute between Canada and New Zealand resolved, unlocking higher export value for Kiwi business.

Executive Director Josh Tan says the outcome is a win for New Zealand dairy exporters, and a win for the rules-based trading system.

"It’s essential that our trade agreements function as they were agreed to - particularly in the current global trade context. Likewise, our trade partners should ensure they are playing by the rules.

"Canada remains a valuable trade partner to New Zealand. In agreeing to meet its obligations under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Canada has guaranteed better market access for Kiwi exporters and we commend them for honouring this agreed outcome.

"ExportNZ acknowledges the Minister for Trade and Investment and our New Zealand officials, for their persistent effort to reach the right outcome under the CPTPP agreement."