Police suppress antisocial road user gathering in Tāmaki Makaurau

AUCKLAND

Tāmaki Makaurau Police issued numerous infringements and ordered multiple vehicles off the road during an antisocial road user event on Saturday night.

Police, with air support from the Police Eagle helicopter, were out on the streets last night, keeping the gathering in check.

A strong Police presence at known meet spots set the tone, and checkpoints were put in place.

More than 2500 drivers were breath tested, with more than 15 drivers recording excess breath alcohol.

Police issued a further 70 infringements, had 71 vehicles sent for inspection, issued 33 green stickers and six pink stickers, and impounded five vehicles.

Inspector Regan James said that despite the large number of road users present, there was no significant disruption to the public.

“Dozens of Police units worked hard to disrupt the approximately 200 vehicles participating in the event.

We saw some illegal behaviour, including performing burnouts and other driving offences, but our staff did well to monitor and disrupt the group’s plans.

“Police intervention was strong and quick from the jump, and we were able to break up convoys and monitor behaviour effectively.

“We are now entering an investigation phase which will work to identify further vehicles and drivers involved, and we will look to take strong enforcement action wherever possible.

“We are all too familiar with the havoc this behaviour wreaks in our communities and have been very clear – we have no tolerance for it, I think that was made very clear by our response this weekend,” Inspector James says.

Police continue to encourage anyone who witnesses antisocial road user behaviour to report it immediately.

Please call 111 if it is happening now, or you can make a report after the fact through our 105 service.

If you have information you’d like to share anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.