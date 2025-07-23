NZ-UAE trade deal a boost to export and investment

ExportNZ welcomes news of the United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Legislation Amendment Bill passing into law last night, saying it marks the next step forward in seeing the Agreement between New Zealand and UAE provide a boost to exporters.

Executive Director Joshua Tan says recent engagements with exporters nationwide proves there is plenty of interest from businesses to explore opportunities in the UAE.

"The UAE is a fast-moving, high-value market with demand for exactly the kinds of quality, sustainable, and trusted products and services New Zealand is known for.

"We not only see opportunities for exporting products and services to the UAE, but also fostering investment opportunities in New Zealand. We are excited about the potential for growth in the New Zealand-Emirati economic relationship.

"ExportNZ acknowledges the hard work of our government officials and the Minister for Trade & Investment for moving quickly to conclude and pass this high-quality agreement. We look forward to notification of when the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will come into force for exporters to begin leveraging."

