The 10-minute fix that could save your family $1,200 a year

Have you ever opened your fridge to find a slimy bag of spinach or tossed out last week’s leftovers with a pang of guilt? You’re not alone.

Here in New Zealand, the average household throws out about 86 kilograms of perfectly edible food each year — that is roughly $1,200 going straight into the bin. Multiply that across the country, and we’re wasting $2.9 billion worth of kai annually.

But guess what? Food waste isn’t your fault.

We live in a world stacked against us. Between oversized supermarket packs or produce, unpredictable schedules, confusing expiry dates, picky eaters, and the daily juggle of work, whānau and life admin, it’s no wonder food gets wasted. Most of us are just trying to get dinner on the table without falling over or going broke.

So instead of guilt, let’s talk about something more powerful: small wins.

This August, Love Food Hate Waste NZ is launching Beat the Bin, a free, three-week digital challenge designed to help Kiwis waste less and save more. It’s built for real life — short on time, full of bite-sized solutions, and not requiring a spotless, zero-waste kitchen.

Each week, you’ll get an email with two options:

A Quick Win that takes less than 5 minutes, or

A Waste Warrior challenge for those who want to go a step further.

Think of it like couch-to-5KM, but for food waste. One day, you are setting up an “Eat Me First” shelf in your fridge to keep track of food nearing expiry. Next, you are turning last night’s roast into a whole new meal. No pressure or perfection, just progress.

The challenge works because it’s not about doing everything perfectly. It is about doing something — and doing it consistently. Whether it’s checking your pantry before shopping, learning how to store carrots so they last, or finally figuring out what that “best-before” date really means, small actions add up.

Not only could you save over a grand a year by reducing the amount of kai that goes into the bin, you will also be joining a growing movement of Kiwis committed to reducing waste, saving money, and protecting our planet.

Climate change, food insecurity, and the cost-of-living crisis are deeply intertwined. Wasting less food is a tangible way we can all make a difference — right now, right from our own kitchens.

And if a little motivation helps, Love Food Hate Waste NZ have got that too: sign up during August and you could win one of three $500 grocery vouchers, plus weekly spot prizes.

Beat the Bin is designed with humour, heart, and a healthy dose of realism. It’s not one more thing on your to-do list — it’s a high five to your future self.

So give it a go. Try a Quick Win. Save some kai. And maybe even feel a little smug next time you open your fridge.

Sign up now at www.lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz/beat-the-bin and start your 10-minute fix today.

