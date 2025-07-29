Cocaine investigation uncovers largest ever LSD seizure

A joint drug importation investigation has intercepted a record-breaking quantity of LSD brought into New Zealand.

Under Operation Spin, New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs have been investigating the importation and supply of Class A controlled drugs from the United States into New Zealand.

Four search warrants were carried out in the Auckland region by the National Organised Crime Group last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Reece Sirl says the operation located 40,800 LSD tabs, with a street value totalling more than a million dollars.

“According to Police records, this seizure is the largest quantity of LSD for New Zealand located in possession of a single individual,” he says.

“LSD is a potent psychoactive substance, and large quantities such as this are rarely encountered these days in New Zealand.”

Most recently, the largest seizure of LSD in New Zealand was in March 2023 with 10,029 seized by Customs.

Prior to that, in 2000, Police seized two separate hauls of 14,000 tabs each.

“This is a pleasing result for the Operation Spin team,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Sirl.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with offences relating to the importation, possession and supply of cocaine and the possession for supply of LSD, while a 25-year-old male has been charged with importing cocaine.

Both men remain before the Waitākere District Court.

NOCG continues to work closely with domestic and international partners to identify and dismantle criminal networks involved in drug trafficking and distribution.

“Our focus as always is to continue targeting those that illegally accumulate cash and assets through the sale of illegal drugs,” Detective Senior Sergeant Sirl says.

“This seizure is another example of the work being carried out to make New Zealand more resilient to transnational organised crime.”

Enquiries into the drug offending will continue with Police expecting more charges to follow as further individuals are identified as being involved.