Sweet Success and Community Spirit - Izzy Hughes from The Girl On The Swing Joins NZ Business Connect

We’re excited to welcome Izzy Hughes, owner of The Girl On The Swing, to the NZ Business Connect network. A familiar name in Hamilton, The Girl On The Swing is a cake shop known for its stunning custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies and personalised treats that add a special touch to any occasion. From corporate gifts and weddings to school fundraisers and community events, Izzy and his team deliver with care and creativity.

Izzy took over the business two and a half years ago, building on its strong legacy and expanding its offerings. What was once focused mainly on buttercream cakes has grown into a hub of cake artistry, now including detailed fondant and royal icing designs. With Fernando, a highly skilled cake decorator with nearly 20 years’ experience, by his side, Izzy has elevated the standard of custom cakes in the Waikato.

Community is at the heart of everything The Girl On The Swing does. Izzy is a strong believer in giving back, regularly supporting local schools, charities and events. From judging school bake sales and speaking to food tech classes to donating cupcakes for charity fundraisers, he shows time and again that his business is about more than profit.

Looking ahead, Izzy is launching a new section of the website to offer cake decorating supplies to customers across New Zealand. He’s also planning to grow the business by offering wholesale options to other cake shops and home bakers, with a vision to create a thriving online store and eventually refit the shop for even better customer experience.

The Girl On The Swing has become a trusted choice for a wide range of customers, from busy mums and engaged couples to home bakers and corporate clients looking to treat their teams or impress stakeholders. Whether you're after a show-stopping cake, branded cupcakes for a business event, or thoughtful treats delivered across Hamilton, Izzy and his team bring creativity, care, and a personal touch to every order.

To place an order or find out more, visit thegirlontheswing.co.nz or contact Izzy through the website.

Contact The Girl On The Swing

https://thegirlontheswing.co.nz/



07 855 4107

Info@thegirlontheswing.co.nz

