New Zealand's New Invader: The Noble False Widow Spider

New Zealand is now home to the noble false widow spider (Steatoda nobilis), one of the world's most invasive spider species. First confirmed in Porirua in November 2024, it has rapidly spread across the country, with sightings in Northland, Waikato, Wellington, Nelson, and Christchurch. While not as dangerous as its infamous cousin, the black widow, its bite can still cause painful symptoms and potential health risks.

JAE's article covers crucial aspects of the noble false widow spider, including:

Where They're Found: Discover the urban environments where these spiders thrive, from gardens and outdoor spaces to crevices around your home.

Where They're Found: Discover the urban environments where these spiders thrive, from gardens and outdoor spaces to crevices around your home.

What They Look Like: Learn to identify the noble false widow by its size, shiny dark brown or black body with cream markings (which may resemble a skull), and long, reddish-orange or brown legs.

Bite Effects & What to Do: Understand the common mild effects of a bite, such as redness, swelling, and pain. More rarely, serious reactions like tissue necrosis or antibiotic-resistant infections can occur. We'll guide you on proper first aid and when to seek medical attention.

What to Do if You See One: Get advice on how to safely report a sighting and when it's time to call in pest control experts like JAE.

Prevention Tips: Learn simple steps to make your home less inviting to these spiders, from sealing gaps to keeping outdoor areas tidy.

Don't let the presence of these spiders cause undue worry. By staying informed and knowing when to seek professional help, you can keep your home safe.

