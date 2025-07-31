Farmers back Government push for practical freshwater rules

Federated Farmers is backing changes to regulation under the Resource Management Act (RMA) that would let councils take a more balanced and pragmatic approach to freshwater rules.

In a submission to the Ministry for the Environment this week, the organisation clearly signalled broad support for the Government’s proposed direction.

"New Zealand’s freshwater rules have become too complex and are completely unworkable," Federated Farmers RMA reform spokesperson Mark Hooper says.

"They’re a nightmare not just for farmers, but also for local councils tasked with the unenviable job of trying to untangle a bureaucratic bird’s nest of rules - and implement them.

"That’s why we support plans to strip away the layers of overly prescriptive direction that have left us with rules no one can reasonably comply with.

"Rules like the fertiliser cap, wetland definitions and the application of Te Mana o te Wai should be on the chopping block for repeal or major amendment."

Hooper says national direction under the RMA has been a key driver of impractical freshwater regulation, dictating what councils must do and leaving little room for regional flexibility.

"Freshwater rules need to make sense in the local context and for the communities they affect.

"Highly prescriptive national bottom lines might sound good on paper, but in reality they’ve created unrealistic expectations on the ground for rural and urban communities."

In some catchments, nutrient reductions of 60% or more would be needed to meet the previous Government’s current targets.

Modelling also shows that even with a blanket conversion from pastoral farming to forestry, many communities still wouldn’t be able to achieve desired water quality standards.

"That’s not just impractical - it’s impossible," Hooper says.

"We need freshwater policy that’s grounded in reality and reflects real-world trade-offs

"Everyone wants to see improved environmental outcomes, but these require a strong economy, growing exports and thriving rural communities.

"If we want to achieve all of those things, we need a pragmatic and balanced approach to policy that’s firmly grounded in science, practicality and fairness."

Federated Farmers supports the proposal to amend or repeal the more problematic aspects of the current national direction, including wetland rules and the principle of Te Mana o te Wai.

"Farmers and councils need freshwater rules that are clear, measurable and informed by credible science - but the concept of Te Mana o te Wai fails that test on all three counts," Hooper says.

"While it may seem like a pragmatic focus on water quality, the concept is ultimately focused on the spiritual health of water rather scientifically measurable health.

"That makes its application, when imposed as a legal directive, completely unworkable."

The Government has indicated it expects to introduce a new Natural Environment Act to replace the RMA this year, and have this new act become law by mid-2026.

Federated Farmers supports the proposed changes to RMA national direction but is urging the Government to stop tweaking rules under the current RMA and instead develop new national direction under the replacement act.

"With new resource management legislation due by mid-2026, it makes little sense to keep tinkering with a failed framework that’s on its way out," Hooper says.

"The Government has rightly frozen new regional freshwater rules under the failing RMA. Our submission argues the Government should implement these changes by beginning work now to ensure national direction under new replacement legislation is ready to go on day one.

"They’d be better off focusing their efforts on developing a clear, workable direction under the new Natural Environment Act."

