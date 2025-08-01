Government subsidies for dirty dairy dams will lead to polluted drinking water - Greenpeace

Greenpeace is calling on the Government to scrap subsidies for irrigation dams following news that the Tukituki water storage scheme - formerly known as the Ruataniwha Dam - is seeking funding from the Regional Investment Fund managed by Shane Jones.

Greenpeace spokesperson Will Appelbe says "There is no excuse for this Government to be funding intensive dairy infrastructure, including dirty irrigation dams. The Ruataniwha Dam will flood precious native forest - home to endangered wildlife - and destroy unique freshwater ecosystems in the Central Hawkes Bay.

"This dam is heavily opposed by the local community, and was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court in 2017. Since then, this zombie dam has been resurrected under the Fast-Track Approvals Act.

"The Tukituki Water Storage Scheme will undoubtedly be used to expand the presence of intensive dairying in the Central Hawke's Bay - which we know will lead to increased contamination of freshwater and drinking water with nitrate and E. coli. Not only this, but it will reduce the flow of the river and damage freshwater ecosystems," says Appelbe.

"This Government is supporting dirty dairy dams across the country - and this must stop. We’re calling on Shane Jones to refuse funding to the Ruataniwha Dam and to end subsidies for irrigation dams across the country."

New Zealanders from across the country have campaigned against the construction of irrigation dams for decades, and in 2017, the Labour-led Government ended government subsidies for irrigation dams as a result of this pressure.

"Shane Jones and the Luxon Government are underestimating how much New Zealanders hate dirty dairy dams. If they refuse to withdraw their funding for these river-destroying projects, they should expect resistance."