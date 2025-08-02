ZERO EMISSION PEST CONTROL AUCKLAND

CARBON NEUTRAL AUCKLAND PEST CONTROL BUSINESS

ACES pest control attended the 2025 Pesticon conference in Adelaide Australia.

The theme of our 2025 conference is “Adapt and Thrive: Navigating Change in Pest Management”. Pesticon 2025 promises to be a landmark event, designed to address the pressing issues and opportunities shaping our field.

“Adapt and Thrive: Navigating the Change in Pest Management”, emphasises the need for adaptability in the face of evolving challenges in the pest management industry. Covering topics like climate change, shifting regulatory landscapes and emerging pest threats. The focus is on equipping pest managers with the knowledge and tools to stay ahead of the curve and ensure long-term success in an ever-changing environment.

With Pesticon's continued growth and success, Pesticon 2025 promises to be another exceptional event and a highlight of 2025. This exciting conference will offer a wealth of educational content, practical tips, and advice. Along with our special social events, Pesticon 2025 is an ideal learning and networking opportunity

Top manufacturers and suppliers will be showcasing the latest products and services for all aspects of your business, launching new products, explaining current techniques and demonstrating solutions that will benefit small, medium and large pest management companies

We are thrilled to be hosting Pesticon 2025 in Adelaide, offering great convenience to visitors. With a range of accommodation and experiences within walking distance, along with easy access to transport, it’s easy to see why Adelaide is Australia’s convention city.

To offset the carbon emissions from the travel ACES pest control has purchased some trees so the business can remain carbon neutral.