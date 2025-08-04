Woman charged with ill-treatment/neglect of child after child found in suitcase
Monday 4 August 2025, 4:58AM
To be attributed to Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, Acting Field Crime Manager Waitematā:
A woman has been charged with ill-treatment/neglect of a child, after a toddler was located in a suitcase in a bus luggage compartment this afternoon.
Police were called at 12.50pm, after a passenger asked for access to the luggage compartment during a planned stop in Kaiwaka.
The driver became concerned when he noticed the bag moving.
When the driver opened the suitcase, they discovered the two-year-old girl.
The little girl was reported to be very hot, but otherwise appeared physically unharmed.
She was transported to hospital, where she remains, undergoing an extensive medical assessment.
A 27-year-old woman was arrested and has been charged with ill-treatment/neglect of a child.
She is scheduled to appear in North Shore District Court on 4 August.
We would like to acknowledge and commend the bus driver, who noticed something wasn’t right and took immediate action, preventing what could have been a far worse outcome.
Police enquiries into this incident are ongoing and further charges cannot be ruled out.
Oranga Tamariki has also been notified.