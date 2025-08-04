Shows over for campervan meth crimes

INVERCARGILL

A 51-year-old Invercargill man has been arrested and charged after pre-packaged methamphetamine, LSD, cannabis, morphine, and drug paraphernalia were all found inside a campervan.



“Police will continue to disrupt the supply of harmful substances into our communities and hold offenders to account,” says Inspector Mike Bowman, Area Commander Southland.



“This arrest is the result of significant and complex work by officers from all over the southern policing district.



“Every time we can take drug dealers, who trade on people’s suffering, off the streets, it makes our communities safer.



“Drug dealing and the downstream effects, such as drug-related crime, causes harm that we all feel.



“Southern Police will continue to stamp out drug dealing wherever we see it.”



A significant amount of cash and multiple mobile devices were also found, while an ammunition belt containing 13 12-gauge shotgun rounds was also located at an address of interest.



Police are in the process of restraining, and hopefully forfeiting the campervan, which is estimated to be worth over $200,000.



“The operation to shut this down was a whole-of-district, multi-team effort, with outstanding contributions across the board," says Inspector Bowman.



A 51-year-old man is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply, obstructing Police, supplying methamphetamine, possession of morphine, possession of LSD, and unlawfully possessing ammunition.



The man is due to reappear in the Dunedin District Court on 21 August.