Real-Life Experiences That Empower Learning Through Play

Play is how our young children learn about the world and make sense of it, and while that means spending a lot of time in the world of childhood and imagination, they also want to be involved in everyday, real-life experiences.

Play is crucial, but engaging in real-life activities such as gardening, cooking and cleaning (the house or car) do not ‘take away’ from the child’s experience of being a child. Seemingly simple ‘everyday’ family experiences are actually enriching and empowering for them, especially if they take the lead in asking (verbally or otherwise) to be involved. Read the full article to discover how everyday experiences support your child’s learning and growth.