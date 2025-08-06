CatVideoFest Extends Nationwide After Purr-fect Opening Weekend

Due to overwhelming demand, CatVideoFest will extend its season in cinemas across Aotearoa following a highly successful opening weekend. The 75-minute compilation of the internet’s best, funniest, and furriest cat content has been delighting audiences and raising vital funds for cats in need, and now even more Kiwi cat lovers will have the chance to experience it on the big screen.

CatVideoFest is a family-friendly, feel-good annual cinema event made up of carefully curated cat videos — featuring everything from viral sensations and original animations to musical tributes and heartwarming rescues. But more than that, the event is committed to making a real difference for animal welfare.

A portion of proceeds from every screening goes directly to local shelters and animal charities. “We’re thrilled to be part of CatVideoFest and delighted that the public can enjoy hours of lighthearted, family-friendly fun, all while making a meaningful difference for cats in need,” says SPCA General Manager - Engagement, Julia Van de Coolwijk. “Cats bring so much joy and personality to our lives, and this celebration highlights that and also helps support SPCA find homes to give cats in need a second chance at a life they deserve.”

Since launching in North America in 2019 through US distributor Oscilloscope Laboratories, CatVideoFest has raised over $200,000 for animal organisations and supported countless adoptions, foster placements, and volunteer connections.

The reel’s wide appeal — spanning all ages and demographics — has seen it hosted in theatres, museums, outdoor festivals and more, proving that cat content truly knows no bounds.

Screenings continue nationwide this week.

Check your local listings for session times, visit www.catvideofest.com, or head to Flicks.co.nz to find a session near you: https://www.flicks.co.nz/movie/catvideofest/