Biomass vs Fossil Fuels: The Future of Energy in New Zealand

Thursday 7 August 2025, 5:28PM

New Zealand moves toward a low-emissions future Credit: Tubman Heating

As New Zealand navigates its path toward a sustainable, low-emissions future, the debate between fossil fuels and biomass as energy sources has become increasingly pertinent. With the nation’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, understanding the distinctions between these energy sources is crucial for informed decision-making. 

