Kelray Heating Launches New Outdoor Fire Pit Range

Auckland, New Zealand | August 7, 2025 – Kelray Heating has announced the launch of its new range of outdoor fire pits, designed to serve as sculptural centrepieces for residential outdoor areas. The fire pits are now available in both corten and marine-grade stainless steel and are made in New Zealand.

The Kelray Wood & Gas Fire Pit Range combines durability, visual appeal, and functional outdoor heating. Each model is crafted to withstand New Zealand’s variable climate while offering a refined design that integrates into a wide range of landscape styles.

Key Features:

Locally Manufactured: Designed and built in New Zealand using high-quality materials.

Material Options: Available in corten steel, which develops a natural patina over time, or marine-grade 316 stainless steel for a more contemporary finish.

Sculptural Form: Engineered as a visual feature as well as a heat source.

Fuel Flexibility: Compatible with both wood and gas fuel types, depending on installation preferences.

Modular Design: Flat-pack construction allows for easy assembly, disassembly, and relocation.

Size Variants: Offered in multiple sizes to suit different outdoor layouts and spaces.

Kelray Heating Director Clive Menkin said the new product line responds to growing interest in outdoor living features that combine form and function.

“This range reflects what many homeowners are looking for — a fire pit that provides warmth but also enhances the space visually. We’ve focused on materials and design elements that perform well in New Zealand conditions and remain durable over time,” said Menkin.

The NZ fire pits are available now through Kelray Heating’s website. Models range from approximately NZ$4,150 for the medium Cascade fire pit to NZ$6,500 for larger options. More information can be found at www.kelrayheating.co.nz.

About Kelray Heating

Kelray Heating is a New Zealand-based company specialising in outdoor heating solutions. Known for its range of marine-grade infrared heaters, Kelray manufactures products locally and supplies residential and commercial customers throughout New Zealand.