BusinessNZ welcomes new seasonal and global workforce visas

BusinessNZ has welcomed today’s announcement by Immigration Minister Erica Stanford introducing two new seasonal visa pathways - the Global Workforce Seasonal Visa and the Peak Seasonal Visa - as a pragmatic step to better match immigration settings with business needs.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich says the new visa categories are a smart evolution in immigration policy that recognises the operational realities of New Zealand’s seasonal industries.

"Many sectors - from winemaking and meat processing to snow sports and shearing - rely on highly experienced workers for specific windows of time each year. These new visa pathways make it easier for businesses to bring back skilled seasonal staff when they’re needed most, without having to start from scratch every year."

The Global Workforce Seasonal Visa allows skilled workers to return over multiple years, while the Peak Seasonal Visa provides a more tailored short-term solution for high-demand roles during seasonal peaks.

"This is a significant improvement on previous settings, which often created unnecessary red tape and uncertainty. Reducing the need for repeat visa applications not only lowers compliance costs but also improves planning and workforce continuity," Mrs Rich said.

BusinessNZ says the changes are also important for productivity and regional growth.

"Seasonal industries make an outsized contribution to New Zealand’s economy. These changes mean more certainty for employers, less disruption to operations, and better outcomes for customers and export markets."

BusinessNZ also welcomed the Government’s broader focus on rebalancing immigration to meet genuine workforce needs, while maintaining a strong commitment to jobs for New Zealanders.

"We support efforts to ensure New Zealanders are given every opportunity first, but where there are genuine shortages, immigration settings must be practical and responsive.

"This announcement sends a clear signal that the Government is listening to employers and adjusting policy to support growth, resilience, and competitiveness across the country," Mrs Rich said.

The new visa pathways will be available from 8 December 2025, replacing the interim Specific Purpose Work Visa and complementing the existing Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

