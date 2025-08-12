Police appalled after 8 stores busted selling alcohol to minor

WAIKATO

Police are describing the results of a Controlled Purchase Operation in South Waikato as “staggeringly poor”, after multiple premises were caught selling alcohol to minors.

Bay of Plenty Police, along with South Waikato District Council and the National Public Health Service, joined up to run a Controlled Purchase Operation (CPO) in Tokoroa and Putāruru on Saturday 2 August.

Sergeant Greg Weston, Taupō Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer, says the CPO had an underage volunteer attempt to purchase alcohol from a range of on and off-licensed premises across the area.

“Eight out of 11 premises failed to check the volunteer’s ID,” he says.

“I’m extremely disappointed with the level of non-compliance, and genuinely shocked.

During the last operation held in this area only one premises failed.”

Sergeant Weston says Police know the impact of alcohol-related harm in our communities, and ensuring alcohol is not being sold to underage people is a key part of reducing harm.

“There is absolutely no excuse for outlets not to have good systems and processes for checking IDs, especially when they are operating in vulnerable communities.

“The messaging is very clear – no ID, no service,” he says.

Premises that are found to be providing alcohol to minors can expect serious consequences, including the potential suspension or cancellation of their liquor licence.

Duty managers also have the potential to have their licence suspended or cancelled.

The premises that failed this CPO have been spoken to and will learn of the outcomes in due course, Sergeant Weston says.

Bay of Plenty Police will continue to monitor licensed premises and will continue Controlled Purchase Operations in the area.

“Working with our partner agencies to reduce alcohol-related harm in our community, and ensuring alcohol is not being sold to underage people, is a crucial component of keeping our community safe,” Sergeant Weston says.

If you have any concerns about the sale or supply of alcohol to minors in your community, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105.